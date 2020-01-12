Having a hobby will help you in your career - and it's a scientific fact

In this era of lateral turmoil, it feels like everything has to have a final goal, but research suggests it’s time to sign up for this tassel-making class just for joy.

Clare thorp lyrics

Three months ago, I started learning Italian via an app on my phone. I do not plan to move to Italy. I don’t need to learn the language for my work. Aside from a vague desire to spend time strolling pasta dishes from Puglia next year, there is no reason for me to learn Italian. But for half an hour every day, I practice my past participles and my plural names. I memorize the endings of verbs. I explain inexplicably (thank you Duolingo) how to ask: “Why are we dying?”

I will not read Elena Ferrante in her mother tongue anytime soon. But I love the thirty minutes I spend each day learning something new, when I forget the emails I have to answer or the last depressing update in the news cycle. It’s the first time in a long time that I’ve dedicated myself to a new skill that’s totally removed from work. Something that will not benefit my career in any way. A hobby, if you will… and doesn’t that seem strange to you?

Because in the era of self-optimization, it feels like everything we do must have an end goal. Why do something purely for fun when you can turn it into a side scramble, whip it on Etsy or use it to build your personal brand. The border between work and play has never been so blurred, and few of us take the time to do something if we don’t think it will lead to something else or that we will look good. in the “gram”.

But there’s a lot of evidence to show that spending time in leisure activities is good for us, with benefits such as better physical health, such as lower blood pressure and stress levels.

One of my friends, Louise, recently signed up for dance lessons. “I loved dancing when I was a kid,” she says. “I have spent the last seven years juggling work and children and have never had time to get interested. Now the kids are a little older, I try to do more for my own pleasure. “

She says she moves away from each class feeling energetic and in great shape. “It made me realize that it is unhealthy not to have interests unrelated to work and family. I will never be an expert dancer, but it really boosted my self-confidence and my sense of well-being. “

Claire Moore, who runs her own gym in Sheffield called Believe and Achieve, says having a hobby is vital to keeping a sense of balance in your life. She recently took an eight-week art course and draws daily. “I love my job, but I could work 24/7 and always have a to-do list. Having an unprofessional hobby is my reason. I forget everything about work, invoices, chores. I also doodle at night, so I spend less time on my phone. “

Recent research from the University of Sheffield confirms the idea that hobbies unrelated to our work are good for us. A study has shown that leisure activities that are either different from work – or similar but pursued in a light, playful and less serious way – can have a positive effect on our well-being by acting as a buffer between our personal and professional life. . Ironically, research has shown that pursuing an activity unrelated to work in our spare time can then lead to better performance when we are at work.

Dr. Ciara Kelly, lecturer in occupational psychology at the School of Management at the University of Sheffield, who led the study, explains that this effect consists in giving us time to recharge and replenish our psychological resources – and anything too closely related to work will not give us the mental space to do it. It’s also about giving us a more comprehensive set of skills and experiences. “Essentially, it gives you more versions of yourself that you can use in terms of how you feel about yourself and what makes you feel confident.”

So how do you choose a hobby if you don’t have one? “Choose something that you enjoy right now and that you actually get kicked out of the experience of doing it,” says Dr. Kelly. Thinking about what you enjoyed when you were younger can inspire you, or maybe it’s finally about starting this thing you’ve always wanted to try. You might not be very good at it. It’s absolutely perfect. Just make sure it has absolutely nothing to do with your day job.