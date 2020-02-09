In the fall of 79 CE, Pliny the Elder was in a villa overlooking the Roman port of Misenum and the Bay of Naples. When he stayed with him, his sister and his teenage nephew were Pliny (known as Pliny the Younger). Around noon, our oldest Pliny’s sister came to warn him of something unusual: a strange cloud had appeared on the horizon. Pliny, who at the time was the commander of the imperial navy, half of which was based on Misenum, decided to take a closer look. He left his less adventurous cousin at home and embarked on a scientific expedition bowl rescue mission. When he arrived in Stabiae, a coastal town 30 km along the coast close to a mountain called Vesuvius, he panicked the city. In the ensuing disaster, like almost everyone else, Pliny was killed: his curiosity had made him an unnecessary victim of the most famous volcanic eruption in history.

Almost two millennia later, in the early 1900s, an intrepid engineer named Gennaro Matrone discovered a cluster of seventy-three skeletons during a private excavation in Stabiae. One of these skeletons was separate from the others and was found with a heavy gold chain, three rings and a small collection of bracelets. It was discovered that he was still holding a beautifully decorated sword. Matrone claimed that he might have discovered the remains of Pliny – the encyclopedia-writing pirate-fighting admiral and naturalist whose legacy still influences modern thinking. At the time, however, scientists were skeptical about the discovery and simply ridiculed with Matrone. The engineer eventually sold the jewelry and buried most of the human remains, but saved part of “Pliny” and eventually left it to a museum. Now a new DNA analysis of the parts of the skeleton that Matrone kept (the skull, the jawbone and the sword) reveals that he might have been right.

After collecting figurative dust in the fantastic Museo Storico Nazionale dell’Arte Sanitaria (National Historical Museum of Healthcare Art) in Rome, the skull and jawbone were recently re-examined by anthropologists. The results, presented last month in Rome and reported in La Stampa and Livescience, show that the skull (although not the jaw) is probably from Pliny.

Analysis of ash attached to the surface of the skull proved that the individual had died during the eruption of Vesuvius. Further examination of the skull revealed that it was from someone between 48 and 65 years old. However, the jawbone came from someone who was much younger. Luciano Fattore, a freelance anthropologist who worked on the project, speculated against Livescience that Matrone might have found the jawbone close to the skull and assumed they were from the same person.

In his own time, Pliny the Elder was considered the most learned man of the era and is best known for his thirty-seven part Natural History; an enormously influential, exhausting compendium filled with fascinating facts about everything that has to do with geography, zoology and botany. He gathered his information by diligently copying facts from other books and constantly reading or being read by slave readers. Some of his impressions are still with us today: it is from Pliny that we get expression (and concept) ‘in a nutshell’. He also passed on the Roman idea that elephants were afraid of mice. In a world of natural and organic everything, he recommends the use of blood from the testicles of lamb as a deodorant and excrement from mice like old Rogaine. Some have speculated that he even influenced Charles Darwin, a member of the Plinian Society, to develop his theory of hereditary traits. His countless notebooks were so valuable that he was once offered the astronomical sum of 400,000 sesterces. Not everything Pliny the Elder wrote has any lasting use: he warns that the poison of the basilisk snake of Africa was so powerful that it took off the spear of a man on horseback and killed both the rider and his horse. It was only in 1492 that people began to challenge whether his recipes and observations were actually correct. Given the fact that he is discussing beheaded men, griffins, cannibals, a group with backward feet and a people of Cyclopes, that is probably best.

The update about Pliny’s skull comes just as other scientific research reveals how unbearable the deaths of those who died on the beaches were. When Vesuvius erupted, it not only destroyed Pompeii, but also conquered the nearby region. Evidence collected from the bones of those who died in the nearby coastal town of Herculaneum suggests that people lived there longer than previously thought. Earlier, researchers thought that those who fled to the beaches and hid in boat houses were immediately evaporated by the heat. In the past it seemed that the eruption, in the words of the biological anthropologist Kristina Kilgrove, had “exploded skulls and evaporated bodies.” It wasn’t pretty, but it was fast. A new study in the Antiquity magazine suggests that the boat houses protected their inhabitants from the heat. Rather than perish immediately, these victims would have been choked slowly during baking. In contrast, another recent study in the New England Journal of Medicine claims that at least one man, who was discovered in a building on the main street of Herculaneum, suggests that the high levels of heat caused by the flow of lava, ash and gases, changed it brain of the man in glass. None of these forms of death sounds pleasant, but there seems to be more to learn about how people died that day.

Ironically, as classicist Daisy Dunn wrote in her new book, The Shadow of Vesuvius, Pliny was an expert on volcanoes. For his natural history he had written about Mount Etna, Mount Chimera in Lycia (southern Turkey), as well as volcanoes in Persia, Ethiopia and the Aeolian Islands. However, he did not write here about Vesuvius, which he describes elsewhere as a vine-covered mountain in a very pleasant green area. He had failed to pay attention to the remark by geographer Strabo that the rocks on top of Mount Vesuvius looked like they had been eaten by fire. Perhaps it was this surveillance and his famous curiosity that led him to the beaches of Stabiae and his death.

