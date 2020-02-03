Have upcoming Maple Leafs winger Kasperi Kapanen repentant after scratch | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“They felt like I was sitting outside, something that I deserved, and I agree,” said the 23-year-old after Monday’s morning skate. “I just have to take responsibility for that.”

Kapanen was set to return to the Florida Panthers line-up on Monday in an important matchup in the play-off race of the Atlantic Division.

Leaf’s head coach Sheldon Keefe was vague in his explanation for the benching after Saturday’s victory – he referred to “internal responsibility” – but said Monday that the player wanted to have a chance to speak.

“I just overslept,” said Kapanen, who got a little testy in his exchange with reporters. “I don’t want my teammates to think that I’m not taking this seriously.

“They sat me outside and, you know, that’s that.”

However, the son of former NHLer Sami Kapanen added that this was not the first time he was late or missed the practice during his time with the organization, referring to similar incidents in the minors with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

“That’s something I’ve been working on,” said Kapanen. “It’s just a fair mistake and it happens. I have to take possession of it.”

Keefe, who coached Kapanen in the AHL, did not remember that the Finn was late or missed training when both were with the Marlies. But he acknowledged that this kind of behavior happened during the term of office of Kapanen at the petals.

“It has everything to do with this,” said Keefe, who replaced Mike Babcock on November 20 as head coach. “Both before my arrival and since my arrival.”

He added that it is a balancing act for him when it comes to discipline.

“I think we’re pretty forgiving,” Keefe said. “You have to understand the situation. Sometimes innocent things just happen, especially in a city like this where you can get in a hurry.”

Kapanen, who signed a three-year US $ 9.6 million contract extension with Toronto in June, has 10 goals and 28 points in 51 games this season. Acquired in the Phil Kessel trade with Pittsburgh in 2015, the 22nd pick on the 2014 NHL set-up has 38 goals and 82 points in 184 games of the regular season to merge with five points (one goal, four assists) in 20 play-out matches.

“Kappy corrected his mistake and I think he feels bad about it,” said Captain John Tavares of Leafs. “He is a big part of this team and we count on him a lot.

“We understand that there is a standard that we want to use and the way we want to behave. It is an attention to detail that we need in all areas to keep getting better, and we have to do to keep things moving. Nobody is perfect. We support Kappy. It was a fair mistake. “

The name of Kapanen was already mentioned in trade rumors before this incident came to light, but he did not want to discuss what his slowness could mean in relation to his position with the organization.

“It will always be there,” he said about chatter before the February 24 trading deadline. “It’s no surprise, so I don’t really read things like that. I only concentrate on the guys here.”

The message has been sent. Keefe hopes it has been received.

“Every time you are called and held responsible, you get the opportunity to think and grow,” the coach said. “That is really what we are looking for.

“This is not a punishment or something. It’s about trying and resetting the player and helping him grow and get better. We want him to be the player he can be. “

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 3, 2020.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press