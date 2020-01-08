Have Donald Trump and Iran used Twitter to prevent a war?

Loading...

Despite all the nostalgia for the toxic culture of Twitter, it seems possible that the leaders of both Iran and the United States went to the social media site on Tuesday to ensure that a tense night in the Middle East did not escalate into anything war.

After a week in which Twitter seemed to be delivering the worst impetus from President Donald Trump’s bombast – including a poorly understood (and possibly illegal) weekend threat to bomb Iranian cultural sites – both Trump and the English-speaking Foreign Minister tweeted from Iran on Tuesday night, neither of which wanted to escalate tit-for-tat attacks into a real war. Their exchange, which Middle East expert Ilan Goldenberg called ‘real-time deescalatory twitter’, came in the hours after Iranian missiles were targeting Iraqi bases that housed American and related personnel, apparently retaliation for the American murder of the Quds Force leader of Iran, General Qasem Soleimani, in an air raid in Baghdad.

The tweets turned out to be a remarkably modern response to the long-running challenge that world leaders have faced in a struggle to communicate between countries during unfolding crises – communication needed to understand opponents’ intentions and their own telegraphy.

At the height of the Cuban missile crisis, leaders sweat while communication moved slowly – very slowly – between Washington and Moscow. It took the American embassy in Moscow almost 12 hours to encode a message of 2750 words from the Soviet Union, the equivalent of about five typed pages.

Fast communication with world leaders other than Russia has long been a challenge for American leaders.

In turn, when the Soviet Embassy in Washington had to send a message back to Moscow, they relied on a bicycle courier from the local DC office of the Western Union office. “After he ran away with my urgent cable, we could only pray at the embassy that he would immediately bring it to the Western Union office and not stop to chat with a girl on the way,” Ambassador Anatoly Dobrydin recalled for years later in his memoir.

When the Soviet leader Nikita Khruschev finally offered a deal to end the crisis, he was deeply concerned about the speed of events. Instead of sending through normal channels, he had the letter read aloud on Radio Moscow to speed up Washington’s reception.

In the years following the Cuban missile crisis, the US and the Soviet Union looked for ways to improve their direct communication links. They eventually opted for telotype machines installed in the Pentagon and Kremlin, popularly known as the “hotline” or “the red telephone,” even though real telephones were never involved. Planners in fact realized at the time that – in a lesson that was still applicable to Iran on Tuesday evening – it is important to write things down to prevent incorrect translations, mutilated messages or misunderstandings. They understood that speaking in a crisis was the key and – again in a lesson tailored to the Trump era – they knew the unpredictability of an undefined phone call.

Yet even the new hotline was hardly a direct link. The telegraph circuit bounced from Washington to London to Copenhagen to Stockholm to Helsinki before it finally reached Moscow, while a second backup line ran through Morocco. (The criticism of the backup line has been proven at least three times: once when a Finnish farmer cut the primary cable while plowing his field, once after a manhole fire in Baltimore cut it out, and a third time when a bulldozer cut in Denmark The MOLINK communication system, as it is known in military language, was first used during a new crisis in the Middle East, the Arab-Israeli six-day war, when President Lyndon Johnson and Soviet Prime Minister Alexei Kosygin exchanged 19 messages explaining each of their respective actions to ensure that the two super forces were not involved in the regional conflict.

In the following years, the hotline has always been ready for a crisis, monitored 24 hours a day and continuously tested every hour, using dummy messages that cover everything from sports results to quotes from Shakespeare. Traditionally, Moscow and Washington exchange formal greetings twice a year, on New Year’s Day and 30 August – the birthday of the hotline. In the decades since its inception, the hotline has been continuously upgraded to rely on satellites, then faxes, and most recently e-mail.

