“Have a good time:” Relax outside while staying cozy in a snow globe at the Racine Zoo

RACINE – The winter in Wisconsin is really not the time you think you will have a picnic, but that does not prevent Racine Zoo from giving you a unique experience. Brian Kramp spent the morning watching their winter picnic in a snow globe.

About winter picnic in a snow globe (website)

Saturday 1 February – Sunday 1 March 2020

FRIDAYS – SUNDAYS

11:00 AM – 7:30 PM

Time slots of 90 minutes are available

Relax outside while staying cozy in one of our snow globes and enjoy quality time with friends and family! An unforgettable private experience with food, drinks and more for up to 8 people!

Great for celebrating a birthday or anniversary, a date night, or even just a fun time with loved ones.

There are several package options available to customize your experience! Book now!

OPTION 1: NON-ALCOHOLIC PACKAGE – $ 150

Choose 1 Entry For All (Served Family Style): Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup OR Chili and cornbread

Including selection of soft drinks, hot chocolate, water, juice (only for children)

Animal encounter

Fun tabletop games

Access to music speaker (bring your own auxiliary cord to enjoy your own music selection!)

General ticket for the Racine Zoo for every guest

Including space rental for 90 minutes for up to 8 people

OPTION 2: BEER PACKAGE – $ 200

Choose 1 Entry For All (Served Family Style): Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup OR Chili and cornbread

Including selection of craft beers, soft drinks, hot chocolate, water, juice (only for children)

Animal encounter

Fun tabletop games

Access to music speaker (bring your own auxiliary cord to enjoy your own music selection!)

General ticket for the Racine Zoo for every guest

Including space rental for 90 minutes for up to 8 people

OPTION 3: WINE PACKAGE – $ 200

Choose 1 Entry For All (Served Family Style): Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup OR Chili and cornbread

Including selection of red wine and white wine, soft drinks, hot chocolate, water, juice (only for children)

Animal encounter

Fun tabletop games

Access to music speaker (bring your own auxiliary cord to enjoy your own music selection!)

General ticket for the Racine Zoo for every guest

Including space rental for 90 minutes for up to 8 people

OPTION 4: BEER AND WINE PACKAGE – $ 200

Choose 1 Entry For All (Served Family Style): Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup OR Chili and cornbread

Including selection of red wine, white wine, craft beer, soft drink, hot chocolate, water, juice (only for children)

Animal encounter

Fun tabletop games

Access to music speaker (bring your own auxiliary cord to enjoy your own music selection!)

General ticket for the Racine Zoo for every guest

Including space rental for 90 minutes for up to 8 people

OPTION 5: ALL PACKAGE – $ 325

Including selection of cheese, meat and vegetables, grilled cheese and tomato soup, chili and cornbread for everyone (served family style)

Including S’mores Dessert to make your mouth water

Including selection of red wine, white wine, craft beers, soft drinks, hot chocolate, water, juice (only for children)

Animal encounter

Fun tabletop games

Access to music speaker (bring your own auxiliary cord to enjoy your own music selection!)

General ticket for the Racine Zoo for every guest

Including space rental for 90 minutes for up to 8 people

ADD-ONS

+ $ 40: Second Entry For All (served family style) (Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup OR Chili and cornbread. Must be an option that has not yet been chosen in the package.)

