Haunting of Hill House creators new Netflix series unveils cast

Not many people can argue that The Haunting of Hill House 2018 is one of the scariest shows of Netflix to date – and so horror fans will wait with bated breath for Midnight Mass, the next original series from the maker Mike Flanagan.

And the upcoming show has now officially announced its cast list – providing exciting reading for fans of Flanagan’s previous work.

Kate Seigel, who played at Hill House and is married to Flanagan, leads the cast alongside Legion star Hamish Linklater and Zach Gilford, best known for his role as Matt Saracen on Friday night in the US.

And Seigel is not the only Hill House alumni to be included in the cast – with her former co-stars Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas and Robert Longstreet also launching a reunion with Flanagan.

Mike Flanagan

Flanagan directs all seven episodes of the show – allegedly taking place in an isolated community upside down after the arrival of a new priest.

No date has been announced for the show yet, but it is likely that it will only hit Netflix after Flanagan succeeds Hill House, The Haunting Of Bly Manor, which is expected to be available for streaming later in 2020.

In addition to his successful television writing, Flanagan has built a reputation for skillfully adapting the work of legendary horror writer Stephen King for the big screen, with Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep both receiving rave reviews.