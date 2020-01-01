Haula helps Hurricanes win 3-1 over Montreal – Montreal

Loading...

RALEIGH, NC – Erik Haula had a goal and an assist and Charlie Lindgren scored 33 saves in his first season and led the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-1 win over Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday evening.

Sebastian Aho also scored and Teuvo Teravainen had two assists for the Hurricanes (24-14-2), who won their second game in a row after three losses. Ryan Dzingel hit an empty net.

Max Domi scored the seventh consecutive game for the Canadiens (18-16-6), who dropped their third straight and ended a seven-game trip with a 3-4 record.

Petr Mrazek stopped 28 out of 29 shots for the hurricanes, including a save by Phillip Danault on a runaway, when the result was 1-1 in the first period.

Ryan Poehling seemed to tie the 2: 2 for Montreal 8: 8 in the third half, but a retake after a hurricane challenge showed Danault Mrazek interfered in the game.

Haula started the season with eight goals in his first 14 games before missing 19 of the next 21 goals due to injury. Since returning on December 21, he has scored three goals and six points in five games.

Carolina entered the Eastern Conference with seventh points and wanted to build on Saturday's win against Washington. The meeting with Montreal was the second game in a seven-game home stand, which is an important opportunity to score overall points in the middle of the season.

With the 1-1 draw, Haula parked in front of the net and converted a feed from Brett Pesce after Teravainen launched a rush with a clever pass on Pesce. That was the only goal of the second period.

Aho opened the game for the hurricanes with a power play that was only 1:55 in the game when he fought the rebound of a Haula shot into the net. A repeat test confirmed that the puck was under Aho's shoulder when it hit it, causing the gate to stop.

Domi equalized the result in the first game 1-1, when he pushed the puck away from Teravainen in the Carolina zone and used the turnover with a wrist shot from the slot up into the net on Mrazek's glove side.

NOTES: Aho has scored 20 of his 23 goals since November 1, more than any other NHL player in that period. … Domi extended his series of points to eight games with his 12th goal of the season in the first half. He has seven goals and two assists in his last eight games. … Teravainen has at least one template in seven of his last eight games and 33 templates this season.

Canadians: Start a home stand with three games against Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Hurricanes: Compete in Washington's third game of seven games on Friday.

