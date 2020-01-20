Hatem Elhamed injury update | CeltsAreHere

Celtic will get a big boost with the return of injured defender Hatem Elhamed in the long run. The right back seemed to be on his way to recovery in Dubai before he stopped training with a new injury.

There was doubt about how long Hatem could be out with the new injury, but today it seems that the player is ready to get everything free in the coming days and weeks.

When he went to Instagram, the Celtic defender told his followers that he had good news today and that he would be back soon!

Elhamed did well in the games he played for Celtic this season. The only thing that the Celtic support can really complain about is that the defender can no longer stay fit.

If appropriate, the defender can play both right back and center back. The versatility of the player is a huge bonus when it is available.

Since Hatem went out with an injury, Jeremie Frimpong has become known in the Celtic team. Even Neil Lennon would probably admit that he does not want to expose the young player in his first full season as a professional too much. That is why Elhamed being fit would be a welcome boost.