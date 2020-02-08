CAMBRIDGE, mass. – Award-winning actor and musician Ben Platt made a short appearance on President Donald Trump late Friday and was named 2020 Man of the Harvard University’s famous Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

Students dressed in elaborate costumes gave Platt the golden pudding pot – and a sparkling bra – but not before Hasty Pudding members made fun of his various roles in theater, television, and film.

Platt sang Nina Simone’s classic “Feeling Good” and later gave a political speech about whether a hot dog is a sandwich.

During this speech, Platt proclaimed “anyone other than Trump 2020” as the festive roast neared its end.

“Nowadays I think we should really focus on connectedness and togetherness,” Platt joked, coming to the conclusion that a hot dog should be considered a sandwich.

The 26-year-old is the youngest award winner in its 54-year history, awarded annually by the troop from the late 18th century.

Platt was selected for his “incredible impact on Broadway and Hollywood at such a young age,” the oldest theater organization in the United States said in a statement.

“It is a great honor for me to be on this list of men and I hope that I can do it well in the future,” said Platt.

Former winners of the Man of the Year include Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford. The man of the year was Milo Ventimiglia last year.

Hasty Pudding’s 2020 woman, Elizabeth Banks, was honored last week.

Platt won a Tony for “Dear Evan Hansen” in 2017. He is also known for his role as Benji Applebaum in the films “Pitch Perfect” and “Pitch Perfect 2”.

He is currently shooting the second season of the Netflix series “The Politician”, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination in the past season.

He can be seen in the film “Run This Town”, which premiered last year at the SXSW Film Festival and will be released this spring. Platt will also act in the film adaptation of the Stephen Sondheim musical “Merrily We Roll Along”.

Also a musician, Platt’s debut album “Sing To Me Instead” was released last year.

The original Broadway cast recording of “Dear Evan Hansen” was awarded the Grammy for best musical theater album, and the original company won a Daytime Emmy for a performance on the “Today” show.

Members of the troupe teased Platt with the missing Oscar, which would otherwise have included him in the EGOT elite elite. Platt would be the youngest person to do this prestigious feat if he won an Oscar.

“We’ll meet in a few years,” Platt quipped the member who played his fictional Oscar.

