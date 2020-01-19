Hasselborg wins the 3rd consecutive GSOC women's title at the Canadian Open

YORKTON, Sask. – The Swedish team Anna Hasselborg captured the record title of the third consecutive Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling title in the Meridian Canadian Open.

Team Hasselborg held South Korea’s Team Min-Jim Kim 7-5 in an extra end during Sunday’s final at the Gallagher Center.

Hasselborg club, third Sara McManus, second Agnes Knochenhauer and leader Sofia Mabergs claimed $ 35,000 plus 12 Pinty’s Cup points.

Hasselborg, who finished 2019 winning the KIOTI Tractor Tour Challenge and the BOOST National, matched Ottawa’s team Rachel Homan’s score of three in a row in the women’s division. Homan completed her first trio in 2015 and repeated the performance last season.

Kevin Martin has won the men’s consecutive GSOC championships with five.

Together it is Team Hasselborg’s fifth GSOC championship.

The men’s final is next with Toronto’s Team John Epping against Team Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., At 3:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM CT on Sportsnet. Jacobs is also looking for a third consecutive GSOC title after winning the men’s championships in the KIOTI Tractor Tour Challenge and BOOST National.

The Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling continues briefly until the Princess Auto Players’ Championship, April 7-12, at Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Center in Toronto.