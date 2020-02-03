Hasbro is new to all the guys I loved before Party Game

Feeling overwhelmed by excitement before To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you to hit Netflix on February 12? Ugh, the same here, and now we have another reason to be psyched: Hasbro worked with Netflix to create a party game inspired by the highly anticipated To all the boys I loved earlier continuation! POPSUGAR has the exclusive scoop for the upcoming release and it sounds like a must-have addition to any sleepover party or get-together with your friends.

This is how the game works. Everywhere two to four people can play, and each person draws three different types of cards: Would You Rather, The Truth Hurts and Return to Sender. players secretly write down their answers on pieces of paper and place them in Lara Jean’s Box of Secrets. As Hasbro’s official description reads, “Secrets will be revealed throughout the game and players will have to make humorous (but difficult) choices about other players to collect personality tokens.” Inspired by different personality traits, these tokens are the key, because whoever collects six of them wins the game and gets a quiz to see which movie character is most like IRL.

You can now order Hasbro’s in advance To all the boys I loved earlier party game for $ 20 on Amazon, and it will be officially for sale on February 14. Put your squadron together and get ready to play!