Has wanted to dominate for a decade

The cricket players, who solved all imaginable problems this summer, grew up together in the Australian team.

None of these careers were straightforward, with fluctuations in shape, fitness, and probability disrupting and breaking out at different times. Cummins and Paine have been on the team for a long time. Smith and Wade underwent role transformations. The fast bowlers always needed support. But in that eight-year period, a set of goals developed, and the cricketers who have solved every imaginable problem this summer are happy in each other’s company after growing up together as adults in the Australian team. The transfer of new talent, most astonishingly in the form of Trans Tasman from the Marnus Labuschagne series, was an added bonus.

The cornerstone for Australia’s recent success was laid after the 2010-11 series disaster

It should be recognized that some of the decision makers who were mocked and rejected during these difficult years were responsible for sowing the seeds of this long-term project. The Australian coaches during this transformation period were Tim Nielsen and Mickey Arthur. The selection boards were chaired by Andrew Hilditch and John Inverarity. Greg Chappell won arguments in the selection room to support undetected talent. These men had criticized the bad results of that time and some had lost their reputation, but they could now consider with satisfaction their ability to identify and promote players who will eventually become a very good, if not great, Australian team would. Today’s hierarchy is harvesting the crop.

There were hardly any real arguments during the last day in Sydney, but there was still room for unforgettable moments. Warner’s fluid 24th century test made an early statement, his hit rate, as usual, and freed his captain’s hand. The catches of Lyon and Pattinson on the last day could increase the game’s highlights. The fast bowlers leaned back on a wicket that gave nothing back. For New Zealand, there was a chance to recognize Ross Taylor’s performance as the country’s highest run scorer in test cricket. Taylor has played 400 caps, hundreds more domestic games for franchises and provinces in each area, and in Test Cricket he has completed 1,700 runs more than his mentor, the late Martin Crowe, on average. He deserves to be at the top of this tree.

But cricket can move quickly, and minutes later Taylor ran away. His stump was cut off from the kind of unplayable delivery that made Cummins routine this summer. Taylor’s contribution was a footnote for today and an important heading for New Zealand’s cricket history.

This rapid flow of events will now carry the Australians to India for a one-day series. It won’t mean much, otherwise India can now tell Australia where to go in January. In cricket terms, this is just a foretaste. The big event will take place here next summer, where an Australian expedition, which is in a decade, is going to try the cricket summit.