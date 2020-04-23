ಷ A national company tripled the price of an HIV drug this month to help treat coronavirus symptoms.

The company claims the price increase has been decided months before the coronavirus epidemic begins.

Jaguar Health, a San Francisco-based ce-conglomerate, recently reported that its drugs have increased the price of the drug. As reported by Axios, Jaguar has tripled the cost of the FDA-approved drug MyTesi, which was initially designed to provide relief for HIV patients suffering from non-communicable diarrhea.

While the Mitesi is usually 88 668, the Jaguar has raised the price to 20 2,206 earlier this month. In March, Jaguar filed a Form 8-K with the SEC and requested that the FDA approve the use of MiteC, “COVID-19 patients with diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms, and COVID-19 patients with certain antiviral treatments. ”

Incidentally, Jaguar’s request has not been approved by the FDA.

While it is certainly easy to conclude that Jaguar Health is an evil company that prefers profits above all else, the situation seems a bit more subtle. As Axios broadcast, Jaguar Health has been in a precarious financial position for some time. The company may not have enough money to continue operating in its latest annual report over the next 12 months:

We continue to incur continued losses and negative cash flows as we fund our operating and marketing activities and research and development programs, and we do not have enough funds to fund our operating plan until March 31, 2021, to complete everyone’s development. Current products in our pipeline or any additional products we may identify.

We need to get extra money sooner than planned through other sources, such as public or private equity or debt financing or strategic collaboration.

So, how relevant is this? Mighty’s decision to increase Jaguar Health Axios’ price was made in December – just before the coronavirus epidemic began – as a means of boosting profit:

Jaguar Health CEO Lisa Conte told Axios that the company had decided to increase the price of Mitesy in April because it was losing more money. He blamed health insurers for making it difficult for people to get insurance.

The company says that if it accepts its FDA request, it will delay the price hike for MyTec. In addition, Jaguar Health delayed the price hike until April 7, which came through the FDA’s response.

All told, the timing looks dubious, but the scenario is just a drug racket company that drastically increases the price of ation coffers to increase its bottom line. While you can make a case that the behavior is abhorrent, it is not condemnable to triple the cost of p ratios because it can be used in the midst of a global epidemic.

