Has The Mandalorian been updated for season 2?

With “Baby Yoda” taking over the meme world, the question for everyone is whether we will have several seasons with our new best friend, or whether we should brace ourselves for a past season. Fantastic news: The Mandalorian was an instant Disney + hit and will be back for a second season. In fact, production in the second season has been going on for months!

The universally well-received Star Wars spin-off follows a Mandalorian, a warrior and bounty hunter who is hired to hunt for a member of Yoda’s race called The Child, also known as Baby Yoda. The story is set after the fall of the empire in between The return of the Jedi and The Force awakens in the era known as “The New Republic.” The story is an exciting new version of the Star Wars universe without Skywalkers or Jedi, but with the same mystique and fantasy that we love about the originals.

The creator of the show, Jon Favreau, confirmed that season two is underway with an Instagram message from the set on November 13, 2019. In an interview with ExtraTV at the premiere of season one, Favreau said he started working on season two immediately after the first was packed, with parts of the preproduction and post-production overlapping. And shortly after the final of season one, Favreau tweeted a date announcement for part two, with the text: “#TheMandalorian next fall 2020.”

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian next fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V

– Jon Favreau (@ Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

On February 4, Disney chief Bob Iger announced that the series will return in October 2020, almost a year after the premiere. It is a gamble for everyone that the next season will take us to. After the season finale, fans are probably looking forward to learn more about Baby Yoda as the Mandalorian begins his mission to bring him back to the rest of his kind. We will also be excited to see new parts of the Star Wars universe and dive deeper into story arches that we have not yet explored. There is a gap of 25 years that The Mandalorian can fill, so the galaxy is the limit for this instant classic!