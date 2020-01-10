Has the Disney + Lizzie McGuire Reboot been canceled?

Loading...

This is definitely not what dreams are made of! Disney + is coming Lizzie McGuire reboot has stopped production, Variety reports. “Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high hopes for a new series, “a Disney spokesperson told the publication.” After filming two episodes, we concluded that we had to go in a different creative direction and put a new lens on the show. “the original creator of the show, Terri Minsky, has stepped down as a showrunner.

So what exactly does this mean for the fate of the series? Although the production is placed on a gap while the show is looking for a new showrunner, this does not mean that the show has been canceled. However, it can considerably delay the release date. Filming started for the first time in November 2019 and Disney + recently teased the show’s release in a video with their upcoming 2020 titles.

As previously revealed, the reboot will “revolve around Lizzie as a 30-year millennial navigation life in New York City.” In addition to Duff, the McGuire family – Jake Thomas, Hallie Todd and Robert Carradine – will also repeat their roles together with Adam Lamberg as Gordo’s childhood best friend, Lizo. I hope we will be reunited soon enough with Lizzie and the rest of the gang!