Has Jennifer Aniston been to bed with Brad Pitt? Look at the photo that confirms the night they spent together!

The actress spent the night in her ex’s bed. Reconciliation at the door?

Jennifer Aniston in the last days lay on everyone’s lips, on Sunday evening in Los Angeles, the actress won a SAG prize and met her first husband, Brad Pitt, with whom she had been married for five years.

His fans expected the great encounter with the Hollywood heartthrob and everything around it the blonde presence at the gala was analyzed in detail. The truth is that both are single and for every loving gesture, look and hugs that cross each other in the backstage, they excite the most fanatic of the pair.

There was, however, something strange about this reunion, since then Jennifer Aniston opened her Instagram account, it caused her followers to feel that they expect every message with great attention. And her fans looked closely at her recent postcards, but … they drew a conclusion.

The former friends posted two photos after the ceremony, leaving doubts: with whom did Jennifer sleep? In the first photo she seems to be in the seat of a car.

“No wrinkles … harder than it looks,” the actress titled. And on the second postcard Aniston’s dress is thrown next to a marble bathtub, next to the prize she won.

Finally, the expensive white dress from Christian Dior, that Aniston bought for the occasion, ended up on the floor. But what many people ask is who took it?

The blonde received all sorts of responses, even some of her fans wondered where Brad is? The truth is that it was a great evening for Jennifer, she won a big prize for the series “The Morning Show” and she was reunited with her former partner.

Previous article “The worst news!” Lady Gaga was very concerned about a leak that travels all around the world. Next articleGross! Selena Gomez left Jimmy Fallon open-mouthed by touching this … save her!

David Martin is the editor-in-chief of Spark Chronicles. David has worked as a freelance journalist.