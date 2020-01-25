Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Photo credit: LucasFilm

There were rumors on the internet last week that Disney + was canceling the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ewan McGregor was returning to his role in the prequel trilogy.

However, as soon as the allegation that the Disney + series was canceled, rumor killers were deployed and everyone was confused. Did the Star Wars spin-off series come or not?

Here is the official word about Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Will Obi-Wan Kenobi be canceled on Disney +?

The answer to this question is: No, Obi-Wan Kenobi will not be canceled for a Disney + release.

That didn’t make sense in advance, because why should Disney + cancel a Star Wars spin-off series when The Mandalorian was the most successful original series for the network since it started late last year?

You’d think Disney + wanted to run Star Wars because nothing came close to the Star Wars series. It also helped that one of The Mandalorian’s directors, Deborah Chow, was hired along with Ewan McGregor.

Deborah Chow was the first female director in Star Wars history.

The good news, however, is that Disney + continues to plan to manufacture Obi-Wan Kenobi and will do so after a few changes.

What happened to Obi-Wan Kenobi?

What happened to Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney sounds like the scripts are the problem.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney + Obi-Wan put Kenobi on hold until new authors were found. Interestingly, only two scripts were written for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney + series and didn’t make the network happy either.

Now it also sounds like the series with six episodes has been reduced to four episodes because it is looking for authors. Hossein Amini was the original writer. Previously, he wrote McMafia for the small screen and Drive for the large screen.

Collider also mentioned that crew members were told the show would be “indefinitely interrupted.”

This is also interesting since Disney recently starred on Ewan McGregor’s side for Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney screen testing cast.

According to the THR, the scripts took the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney in a path similar to The Mandalorian. Ewan McGregor also liked the scripts.

“It’s just postponed to next year, that’s all. The scripts were really good,” said McGregor.

That sounds like it was a home game in the minds of the streaming service, but maybe they wanted something different to keep things fresh.

There is no telling when the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney + will go back into production for Star Wars fans.