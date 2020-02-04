Has Celtic made a mistake? January transfer window

Guest post by Daniel Hayes

The January transfer window is over and again questions have been asked about Celtic’s activities or the lack thereof at the end of the business end of the season. The hoops made two additions over the window in the Polish striker Patryk Klimala and the Ivorian midfielder Ismaila Soro. Celtic has taken two important positions that needed to be strengthened; therefore there are many positive points to take out the window. However, could there have been more incompleteness?

Neil Lennon recently played a 3-5-2 lineup. Three middle halves play over the back with wing ridges that run the flanks on either side. It is a system that has worked extremely well so far. Midfield dominates, the attackers beat each other well and more goals have been scored. Even the defense has generally adapted well to the new system, despite some minor teething problems.

However, it must be asked; if we continue with this formation, surely another center half would have been high on Neil Lennon’s wish list, wouldn’t it? Christopher Julien and Kristoffer Ajer have been dominating the Celtic defense center since August. The pair generally did well and not many fans could complain about the Chris / Kris partnership. Since the turn of the year the manager has added a third center back, together with the two towers. The Croatian defender Jozo Simunovic has been regularly involved in his attempt to get fit again. Simunovic has had constant knee problems since he arrived at Celtic in 2015, and it is the same problem that kept him out between September and January. Although Simunovic can generally be relied upon when he is in the park, his ability to walk out of the tunnel raises questions.

Apart from Julien and Ajer, the middle options are from Celtic Simunovic, Hatem Abd-Elhamed and Nir Bitton – all of whom have missed Celtic’s recent playing day in Hamilton. All three players have had bad luck throughout the season with injuries and inevitably many fans think that more coverage in the middle half is needed if we want to continue with a 3-5-2.

Celtic was forced to debut the 20-year academy product Stephen Welsh for Sunday’s match against Hamilton due to an injury to the aforementioned trio. The young person spoke out well and did not look wrong in the first team. However, can we trust the young person for a more challenging opposition in the competition? The coming months are some of the most important in our history, and we have just had the opportunity to give ourselves a serious advantage by investing in our backline. Time will tell if we have made a mistake by failing to do so.

What do you think? Was a central half crucial in the window or can we be confident that young Stephen Welsh is making progress?