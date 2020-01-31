Has anything changed a year after the Royal Hayne Commission?

The press release partially indicated that by mid-2020, almost 90 percent of the recommendations would have been implemented or legislation would be before parliament.

This is a wide range of reforms, some of which are more complex than others. It is therefore difficult to understand why those involved were given only 28 days to comment.

It means that some will get away with little control. Others are targeted and watered down by lobbyists before it is legally enshrined.

However, much of the 2020 legislative agenda is dominated by recommendations from the Royal Commission, which is far from ideal.

Australian Bankers’ Leader Anna Bligh got the ball rolling and urged that the legislative consultation be “thorough and robust” to avoid “jerky” reactions that could “ripple the economy as a whole”.

However, the effectiveness of the recommendations depends on the final legislation, the budget and the people involved.

Reputations have been killed, trust has been built, some organizations have collapsed and executives have lost their jobs

For example, as part of the proposed law, Frydenberg published a draft for the establishment of a financial supervisory authority, which was a recommendation of the final report. Hayne made the recommendation based on the weak balance sheet that regulators had shown in regulating the sector.

The draft states that the regulator should assess the effectiveness of the APRA banking and insurance regulator and the ASIC of the company regulator, and should conduct capability reviews at the Minister’s request.

Ultimately, however, their effectiveness depends on the resources and composition of the Board of Directors.

Andy Schmulow, senior law lecturer at Wollongong University, who worked at APRA in 2013 and criticized regulators, warned that the board must be isolated from coverage to ensure that it does not interfere with the regulator’s decisions. “It has to protect itself against cognitive prejudices that arise from a too dominant chair that serves too long. ensure that deadlines are limited (to further secure against conquest); that the appointed persons do not conflict personally or materially; that they meet staggered conditions to ensure continuity and company recall. “

In addition to grappling with the recently published bill, the government has asked stakeholders to provide feedback on another recommendation from Hayne, an industry-funded, forward-looking, last resort compensation scheme.

The program was designed to protect clients who had been cheated but were unable to receive compensation due to the collapse of the financial advisory business.

But it is a matter of concern among industry participants that such a system could cause some of the smaller operators to play the system by giving bad advice, then shutting down their operations and leaving the industry to catch the tab To take hand.

The industry has a lot to offer as it recalibrates itself after a year of review by the Royal Commission. Reputations have been killed, trust has been built, some organizations have collapsed, executives have lost their jobs and billions of dollars in compensation are now being repaid.

For years, these once venerable institutions managed to tear down millions of Australians by various means. The focus was on greed, hubris and weak regulation.

The royal order was urgently needed, but never went far enough. It was too short, the mandate omitted some key areas such as the role of auditors, and the final recommendations failed to address some of the problems.

Those looking for massive structural changes and heads on sticks would have been deeply disappointed.

In fact, some optimists remain confident that, after all the evidence available during the royal commission for theft and illegal and unethical acts, such as deliberately lying to the supervisory authority, receiving fees for services not provided, and misleading the financial ombudsman Service anyone could be charged. It can be a long wait.

The question that needs to be asked is whether behavior has changed. Are all the excuses empty or something more meaningful? Have institutional investors done enough to support reforms since many issues have been driven by goals and bonuses that generally support them?

One of the biggest consequences of the royal commission was the financial advisory industry. The banks have withdrawn, grandfather commissions have been banned and a code of ethics has been introduced.

But is it enough? Banks may have left financial advice and related vertical integration conflicts, but new players have come to fill the space. Others like IOOF with its eventful history have taken advantage of the opportunities.

The new reality is a sharp increase in the number of licensees and fewer insurers offering financial advisors professional liability insurance – a ticking bomb.

This means that the government – and regulators – must be on high alert to ensure that consumers are properly protected. If not, it returns to the drawing board.

Adele Ferguson is a Gold Walkley Award-winning investigative journalist. She reports and comments on companies, markets and the economy.

