Has American Horror Story been updated?

If there is news that requires a party, it is the renewal of everyone’s favorite anthology series, American horror story. After season nine 1984, brought viewers back to the 80s for some summer-lettuce re-enjoyment, the series has been officially renewed for another three seasons after the next 10th episode. John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, announced the news during the Winter TCA press trip on January 19.

“Ryan [Murphy] and Brad [Falchuk] are the undisputed masters of horror TV, who made the anthological limited series with American horror story and maintain its success as the highest rated FX series for nearly a decade, “Landgraf said.” We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for their commitment for another three years. AHS has exhibited a wealth of award-winning actors from day one and we appreciate everyone’s contributions, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers. . . the writers, directors, cast and crew for every new, unforgettable episode of American horror story“

Although Murphy and Falchuk have not fully revealed the theme of season 10, the first hinted that production is underway with the idea that season 10 could be the last. We now know that that is not true, but that does not mean that there is still no hope for an epic reunion, similar to season eight Apocalypse! Murphy even flirted with the idea of ​​aliens and space, and said, “We were flirting with some things that were more interesting than others. I think that at its core it’s always about Americana.”

We look forward to seeing what the crew will cook for seasons 10 to 13 and beyond!