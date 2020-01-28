Harvey Danger and 'Flagpole Sitta': NPR

Best known for the 1997 hit “Flagpole Sitta”, Harvey Danger had a lot more to offer, argues Stephen Thompson of NPR.

The Morning Edition series, titled One-Hit Wonders / Second-Best Songs, focuses on musicians or bands whose careers in the United States are dominated by a single monster hit, and explains why their catalogs have so much more to offer.

In this episode, Stephen Thompson of NPR Music argues that we should know more about Harvey Danger. The band’s 1997 song “Flagpole Sitta” was a staple in rock radio, but the group could never achieve such a mainstream success again. Read Thompson in his own words and listen to the radio version via the audio link.

“Flagpole Sitta” is a great song that captures the dissatisfaction of a 20 year old in the 90s. It actually made it onto a compilation of “Jock Jams” – songs played in sports arenas that the audience could pump their fists into – and it’s just so funny because it wasn’t really about Harvey Danger. Harvey Danger was much more about wordplay and emotions, and the fact that this is the big hit (stadium lining) is kind of ironic.

When I was asked to choose Harvey Danger’s best song, I was just starting to write notes from song to song. Harvey Danger’s last song (they broke up in 2009) is called “The Show Must Not Go On”, and it’s about divorce and the importance of ending on time. It’s just a perfect last song for a band. There is a song called “Little Round Mirrors”, which is about how a love affair with music can be inherently one-sided. There’s a song called “Pike St. / Park Slope” that is about never really finding what you’re looking for, no matter where you live or where you’re looking. There is a song called “Carlotta Valdez” which is basically the act of Vertigo. There is all the pun and songcraft. Sean Nelson is the singer; He’s a writer and journalist by profession, and he’s just a great pop and rock craftsman. And I’ve just listed a number of songs and haven’t even come up with the one that appeals to me the most, as one I wish might have been Harvey Danger’s biggest hit: a song called “Happiness Writes White “.

“Happiness Writes White” is the songwriter’s dilemma. It’s about being in love with someone and you’re trying to write a song about that experience, but your love feels so pure and uncomplicated that it’s hard to find a way to write a song about it. And even if you’re not a songwriter, that’s a really reliable way to think about romance: it’s like there is love at the center of your life and it’s the only thing that doesn’t make you feel screwed up. And how do you write a song about it? It is such a beautiful, timeless piano jam that is a wonderfully emotional and rich festival of love at heart.

I absolutely adore it. And I really hope that more people will come back and get lost in Harvey Danger’s catalog because there are a lot of great songs that go far beyond this one big hit.