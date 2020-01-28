Harvard department head, UB researcher accused of hiding ties to China

Federal authorities on Tuesday discussed three cases in which researchers affiliated with institutions in the Boston area allegedly attempted to provide clandestine scientific assistance to the People’s Republic of China. “This is a small sample of China’s ongoing campaign to siphon American technology and know-how for Chinese purposes,” said US prosecutor Andrew Lelling during a press conference at the palace. Moakley Federal Court. Although not linked, each of the cases involves a scientist accused of hiding their affiliation with Chinese institutions. Dr. Charles Lieber The chairman of the chemistry department at Harvard University, Dr. Charles Lieber, is accused of lying to federal authorities about his ties to China and was arrested on Tuesday, officials said. According to a criminal complaint, Lieber did not disclose that he was paid up to $ 50,000 a month and up to $ 158,000 a year in living expenses from the Chinese plan Thousand Talents and Wuhan University of Technology. Federal investigators also determined that Lieber had received more than $ 1.5 million to establish a nanotechnology research laboratory at the WUT. “China’s Thousand Talent Plan, according to the complaint (is) a program run by the Chinese government designed to attract scientists and researchers to the United States. To share their research expertise with China,” said Lelling. . Lieber is accused of making false statements about his relations with China in the National Institutes of Health’s grant applications. Lelling said that these programs required Lieber to disclose whether he was working with a foreign power. The Yanqing YeAnother case discussed Tuesday concerns a Boston University researcher who is accused of not having disclosed her status as a lieutenant in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. According to the indictment, Yanqing Ye was receiving orders from APL superiors while conducting his research at BU. She was charged on Tuesday by a federal grand jury, said Lelling. Ye’s research and studies in the United States were funded by the Chinese Scholarship Council, the document said. She obtained a J-1 non-immigrant visa in 2017 to conduct research at the Center for Polymer Studies of the Department of Physics, Chemistry and Biomedical Engineering of BU. “The indictment alleges that a PLA colonel and other military officers from the Chinese National University of Defense Technology gave him numerous missions while she was in the United States, such as than research, assess US military websites and return documents and information to China, “said Lelling. In her visa application, the federal authorities stated that she had lied about the end of her foreign military service and her rank. Ye faces charges of conspiracy, agent of a foreign government agent, and visa fraud. Lelling said that a border search of Ye’s electronic devices also revealed files she had compiled on two American residents with expertise in robotics and computer science. Zaosong Zheng The third case discussed Tuesday was that of Zaosong Zheng, a cancer researcher at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, who was charged with smuggling cancer vials on a flight from Boston to Beijing. “Before boarding his flight, customs officials discovered 21 vials of biological material in a sock in his luggage,” said Lelling. “When confronted with the officers, Zheng first lied.”

Dr. Charles Lieber, chairman of the chemistry department at Harvard University, is accused of lying to federal authorities about his ties to China and was arrested on Tuesday, officials said.

His case was one of many topics discussed Tuesday at a press conference in Boston.

According to a criminal complaint, Lieber did not disclose that he was paid up to $ 50,000 a month and up to $ 158,000 a year in living expenses from the Chinese plan Thousand Talents and Wuhan University of Technology. Federal investigators also determined that Lieber had received more than $ 1.5 million to establish a nanotechnology research laboratory at the WUT.

“China’s Thousand Talent Plan, according to the complaint, is a program run by the Chinese government designed to entice scientists and researchers from the United States to share their research expertise with China,” said the US prosecutor. Andrew Lelling.

Lieber is accused of making false statements about his relations with China in the National Institutes of Health’s grant applications. Lelling said that these programs required Lieber to disclose whether he was working with a foreign power.

Another case under discussion Tuesday concerns a Boston University researcher who is accused of not disclosing her status as a lieutenant in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. According to the indictment, Yanqing Ye was receiving orders from APL superiors while conducting his research at BU.

She was charged on Tuesday by a federal grand jury, said Lelling.

Ye’s research and studies in the United States were funded by the Chinese Scholarship Council, the document said. She obtained a J-1 non-immigrant visa in 2017 to conduct research at the Center for Polymer Studies of the Department of Physics, Chemistry and Biomedical Engineering of BU.

“The indictment alleges that a PLA colonel and other military officers from the Chinese National University of Defense Technology gave him numerous missions while she was in the United States, such as than research, assess US military websites and return documents and information to China, “said Lelling.

In her visa application, the federal authorities stated that she had lied about the end of her foreign military service and her rank. Ye faces charges of conspiracy, agent of a foreign government agent, and visa fraud.

Lelling said that a border search of Ye’s electronic devices also revealed files she had compiled on two American residents with expertise in robotics and computer science.

The third case discussed Tuesday was that of Zaosong Zheng, a cancer researcher at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, accused of smuggling vials of cancer cells on a flight from Boston to Beijing.

“Before boarding his flight, customs officials discovered 21 vials of biological material in a sock in his luggage,” said Lelling. “When confronted with the officers, Zheng first lied.”

Among the delegation to Moakley’s federal courthouse for the announcement are US prosecutor Andrew Lelling and Joseph Bonavolonta, FBI special agent in charge of the Boston division. Investigative leaders from the United States Department of Health and Human Services, US Customs and Border Protection and the United States Department of Commerce also participate in the announcement.

“This is a small sample of China’s ongoing campaign to siphon American technology and know-how for Chinese gain,” said Lelling.

.