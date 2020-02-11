Hartenbaas makes a bold Celtic statement

DANIEL STENDEL has told the media that he plans to attack Celtic in Celtic Park on Wednesday evening and go on the offensive to fight the Scottish champions.

Hearts beat the men of Steven Gerrard a few weeks back at home when they came across the faces of the Ibrox clubs and Celtic would expect a similar level of intensity from them in Celtic Park.

Stendel does not want to be passive against a Celtic party that scores goals for fun in the hope that they can be excluded. Instead, he wants to get between the goals and hope for the best.

In an interview with RecordSport, the boss of Hearts said:

“If you hope that Celtic does not score, you can hope for a long time,” he said.

“It is difficult if you defend alone and hope that you get one or two chances. Every team wants to win, but in the beginning teams often don’t want to lose – but we want to try to win!

“Look at the expectations. You follow the scores on a Saturday and look for the Celtic match: 0-0, 1-0 Celtic, 2-0 Celtic … in the end it is always a Celtic victory because every team does not expect a chance. We expect a chance and want to play our style against Celtic. “

It is a bold strategy if he adheres to it.

Celtic has been unbeaten so far, but does not take anything for granted. This is one of the hardest games in the Celtic calendar, regardless of where Hearts is currently located. It will be a cold wintry Scottish night in Glasgow. The team must be well prepared to deal with hearts starting a game.