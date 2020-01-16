Harry will make his first public appearance since the announcement of the royal split

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from their roles as senior royals has caused shock waves around the world. The couple said they would “transition this year by starting to carve out a new, progressive role for this institution.”

Although the public was surprised by the news, it was reported that it was also news for the queen who had not been consulted beforehand.

Meghan flew to Canada soon after the news was announced, but Harry remained in the UK for “crisis talks” with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William. The royal family gathered to discuss how the Sussexes could progress independently, supporting the Queen while cutting financial ties.

A statement from the monarch was released later today, stating that “ although we would have preferred them to remain full-time members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish for a more independent family life while remaining an important part of my family.

However, his decision not to use their official Duke and Duchess titles left some wondering if Harry and Meghan would keep them.

Earlier this week, Meghan was spotted at a women’s shelter in Canada, and it had already been reported that Harry would join her overseas later this week.

However, the Duke of Sussex does not plan to leave any time soon. In fact, he will stay in the UK this week.

Harry will be at Buckingham Palace to host the 2021 Rugby World Cup draw today, meeting with representatives from the 21 nations involved.

Harry and Meghan are thought to be able to move sooner than expected because they already transported their dogs – rescue dog Guy and a female black Labrador – to Canada in November while taking an extended break from their royal duties. last year.