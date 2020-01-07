Harry Styles tip $ 2,020 over dinner with Adele

Loading...

Harry Styles tip a lot at dinner with Adele and James Corden.

The 25-year-old musician spent the vacation last week in Anguilla with the “Hello” singer and late late night host – and he called 2020 to tip his restaurant waiter in honor of the New Year Presented $ 2,020.

The waiter posted proof of gratitude on Instagram, thanked Styles, and admitted that the “Lights Up” singer was likely to follow Donnie Wahlberg’s lead, who left the same tip at an IHOP last week.

“A big thank you to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life!” he wrote. “@donniewahlberg you received the second worldwide response from Harry Styles from the St. Thomas Virgin Islands with @j_corden and @adele.”

But that’s not the only thing Styles did for humanity. He also posed for selfies with the server and his close friends. There was no sign of Adele in the shots, but Corden appeared in two snapshots. The former One Direction singer smiled everyone and wore a vacation shirt and pearls.

Styles has proven once again that he is one of the most generous pop stars. He recently released his new album “Fine Line”, which encourages everyone to treat people kindly.

