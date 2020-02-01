Harry Styles’ Super Bowl Weekend Gig canceled due to ‘extreme weather’

Harry Styles was forced to cancel his Super Bowl Weekend performance in Miami on Friday after “extreme weather” invaded the area. Styles, who played with Lizzo on that singer’s showcase the previous evening, were booked to perform at the Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar concert at the Meridian.

Lizzo would also perform on Saturday’s show before cancellation, the Miami Herald reported.

“I was told by those of you here in Miami that a fierce storm is coming,” tweeted Styles Friday. “The fire brigade would not let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe. I am so disappointed and sorry. “

The National Weather Service gave a severe thunderstorm in the area on Friday afternoon and noted that tornadoes, hail, and 70-mph winds were possible for the Miami area. The majority of the storms, however, did not arrive until Styles fans had set themselves up before the concert.

Pepsi said in a statement: “For all attendees of the Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar Party tonight we understand that this is disappointing and we want to do what we can to make this right. We offer a full refund for tonight’s show and for your ride share from the location. Details will follow shortly. “

Video from Styles fans on social media show that the newly opened Meridian flooded in the aftermath of the heavy thunderstorm; Lady Gaga is on stage on Saturday evening in the run-up to Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV.

@OfficialJoelF I went to the @ pepsi show to see @Harry_Styles @lizzo and this is what I had to go through to find an uber because they forced us into the storm to not even see Harry’s preform 😭 pic.twitter. com / Gx5bYwgvgV

– Mariah☯ (@ Mariah_moreno14) 1 February 2020