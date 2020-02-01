Harry Styles cancels pre-Super Bowl show due to storm in Miami

Harry Styles had to cancel his Super Bowl performance on Friday night and instead opted for a quiet dinner with friend Rande Gerber.

Styles were seen suppen at the surf club of chef Thomas Keller from Per Se with the Casamigos partner, and a source told us that “Rande met Harry, they are really good friends.” Styles previously announced fans on Twitter, “I was told that a severe storm is coming. The fire brigade did not let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe. I am so disappointed and I am sorry.”

It was just one of a number of Miami events that was rained on Friday night. Although a Guns N ’Roses show took place safely in the American Airlines Arena as part of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. Pharrell Williams and Snoop Dogg also performed. In the crowd (mainly from aging rockers) were Joe Montana and Guy Fieri.

On Thursday evening, Styles was a surprising guest at the show of Lizzo for Pepsi. But the Surf Club seemed to be the favorite hideout of Styles while he was in Miami: he dined on the spot far away from the South Beach party scene three nights in a row.

There, too, Endeavor honcho Ari Emanuel was seen alongside a table with colleagues and Williams dined at a separate table.

.