Harry promoted Meghan's voice-over skills with Disney's Bob Iger

Just three months before Meghan Markle recorded a voiceover for an upcoming Disney project, her husband, Prince Harry, may have buttoned the entertainment company’s chief at a premiere in London to ask her to consider doing the job The Daily Mail said to be pulled on Saturday.

Harry, Meghan, and Disney CEO Bob Iger were together on the red carpet for London’s Lion Kin premiere when a viewer could watch the conversation on tape.

When Meghan hugged Beyonce, who was also at the premiere, the Duke of Sussex confronted the Disney boss and apparently campaigned for his former actress’s interest in an off-voice.

“Ah, I didn’t know that,” said Iger. “You seem to be surprised,” replied Harry. “She is really interested.”

Iger replied: “We would like to give it a try. It’s a great idea.”

The London Times announced on Saturday that Meghan had signed a voice over contract with the Walt Disney Company to work on an unknown project.

Instead of paying directly – royals are not allowed to work for money – Disney is said to have made a donation to one of Sussex’s favorite projects, Elephants Without Borders, a wildlife charity.