Harry Potter wallpaper exists so it is clearly time to decorate again

It has been 13 years since the last Harry Potter book was released and 9 years since the last film – and yet the love of the world for all things witchcraft and sorcery only got stronger in those days.

We now have Harry Potter subscription boxes, jewelry collections, cupcakes … the list is endless and our obsession lives on.

And if you are a real Potterhead, prepare – the HP-themed wallpaper now exists, so you have no other option than to remodel your home immediately.

B&M has released a Harry Potter wallpaper series and there is something for every room in the house.

There is a print of The Daily Prophet, which the home store announced on their Instagram page: “News Today in the Daily Prophet; we have started selling #HarryPotter wallpaper and we NEED it in our lives!

“This would look great in any bedroom from # Potter fans (young or old) PLUS it’s only £ 11.99!

“We have STILL more Harry Potter wallpaper in stores!”

Must say, we agree 100%.

There is also a print of the Hogwarts House tops, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff.

And that’s not all – there is also a glow in the dark Marauder’s Map option, with the slogan “Mischief Managed” that lights up at night.

It’s a bargain of £ 11.99 (or £ 13.99 for the glow in the dark version), and if you’re a big fan of the wizarding world of J.K. Rowling, there are no two ways. You have to put on your do-it-yourself and add a touch of magic to your house.

You can end up at B&M stores, so what are you waiting for?

Accio background!