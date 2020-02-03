Harry Potter subscription boxes are now one thing and they look magical

Apparently Harry Potter fans make better partners – so if your love of books and movies is still great, you can be sure that your magical obsession is really good for you (and could mean that you are also a better person) .

And if you’re a Potterhead with a preference for subscription boxes, you’ll be happy to know that you can now get a monthly package of wonderful magic world goodies at your home. Sounds amazing? Of course it does.

Geek gearboxes are every Harry Potter fan’s dream, filled with official merchandise from the movies with the option for children or versions for adults.

Boxes contain a t-shirt, exclusive art print and at least four other products, and they can be personalized with your house colors so that Gryffindor does not end with Slytherin shades and Huffelpuffs are not covered with the Ravenclaw colors.

Each box has a value of £ 50 +, but the prices start from £ 24.99. Bargain. You can choose to pay from month to month or pay 3, 6 or 12 months in advance to save some coins.

The boxes are delivered every month and are sent after 21st.

Simon Pretswell of Geek Gear Box said to Tyla: “We owe our success to the incredibly passionate fandom around it.

“We started by posting a few boxes every month, but the passion for the Boy Who Lived means that we now send thousands of boxes around the world every month.

“It’s great that Harry Potter fans are so enthusiastic about the franchise, are on their way to conventions, dressing up in cosplay, writing fan fiction and eagerly anticipating new films, books or games they can get hold of.

“We like to get the input from our subscribers in what should come in the boxes, and if it’s a good idea, we often make it a reality.”

How very exciting!