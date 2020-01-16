Harry Potter fans want to fly to New York City this summer to visit the Flagship Store

Literary people who drool over the mere mention of Hogwarts and quidditch have an additional reason to visit New York this summer. That’s when and where the first official Harry Potter store plans to hang its gravel to attract fans of the fictional, young wizard who is responsible for seven best-selling books and eight smash movies in the register.

It is planned to position itself on 935 Broadway in Manhattan and simply called Harry Potter, the retail space has three floors with 20,000 square feet dedicated to paraphernalia associated with the J.K. Rowling supernatural creation.

In addition to the films and the hardcover, paperback and audiobook collections, there are other merchandise for Harry: replicas from the boy’s wardrobe to the distinctive robe and wand. Novelties such as the revealing Potter glasses, as well as action figures, spatulas, pillows, bracelets and aprons, most also available at souvenir stands at the Harry Potter theme park as part of the Universal Studios attraction in Orlando, will also be added to inventory in Manhattan.

Warner Bros., the production company responsible for bringing Potter to the big screen, added that more unique items that are exclusively offered for sale at the new retailer will be added over time. Reportedly, the store also adds its own coffee shop where Potterheads can gather while keeping an eye on the merchandise.

