Harry, Meghan seek financial independence: will that work? | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

And the plan did not seem to be coordinated with the palace, which soon made its own statement stating that the discussions were “at an early stage” and that there were “complicated issues that needed time to work out.”

On Thursday, the 93-year-old queen moved to get the situation under control and ordered officials representing the prince, her son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William and Harry and Meghan to meet to find workable solutions within ‘days, not weeks’ . , ”The British national press agency Press Association reported.

In the meantime, questions arose about what the term “financial independence” could mean for the royal couple.

Harry (35) and Meghan (38) have said they intend to reduce the ties with the taxpayer given to the queen every year for official use, which currently covers 5% of the costs of running their office. But they can still rely heavily on private funding from Harry’s father, Prince Charles, who manages a large, lucrative estate known as the Duchy of Cornwall.

Taxpayer support is provided to the Queen each year by the Treasury through a fund called the Sovereign Grant. In the final fiscal year, the Queen paid £ 329 million ($ 429 million) to the Crown Estate Treasury and received £ 82 million ($ 107 million) for official use – part of which went to Harry and Meghan’s office expenses.

But most of the funding for the couple’s office comes from Charles, who uses the income from the Duchy of Cornwall to pay for many of his activities, along with that of his wife Camilla and his sons Harry and William.

The Duchy of Cornwall was founded in 1337 and according to his medieval charter, Charles is not allowed to sell any of his real estate or other assets – but he is entitled to the annual income it generates, which was about 21.6 million pounds in the last year ($ 28.2 million).

Harry and Meghan may credibly claim that they do not rely on tax money, which could be their definition of financial independence.

They recently faced a barrage of sharp criticism for using more than £ 2 million ($ 2.6 million) in tax money for renovating their home near Windsor Castle. They say they plan to continue using Frogmore Cottage as their British base – if the queen agrees.

Harry and Meghan also have considerable resources of their own. Harry inherited an estimated £ 7 million ($ 9.1 million) from his late mother, Princess Diana, who has grown with interest, as well as money from his great-grandmother. Meghan is a millionaire in itself after a successful acting career in the popular TV program “Suits.”

Before her 2018 marriage to Harry, Meghan positioned herself as a lifestyle influencer such as businesswomen Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon. Meghan’s blog was called The Tig, with a closed website and an Instagram account.

“I see her re-launching the Tig in a different form. People want to know what she wears, what she eats, how she lives. She certainly has an understanding of the power of her appearance, “said Lauren Sherman, lead correspondent in New York for the London-based Business of Fashion news site.

Like the Duchess of Sussex, the clothes that Meghan wears – as well as those in which she dresses her 8-month-old son Archie – are often sold out quickly and nailing online searches.

Last year, Meghan collaborated with her friend, designer Misha Nonoo, to create a line of women’s office clothing for the benefit of the British charity Smart Works, which provides office-related clothing and work skills training to disadvantaged women.

But Sherman also noticed the potential pitfalls of every future with fashion.

“They will have to be very, very careful,” Sherman said. “Many brands are now based on missions. It should work with a brand that has a mission or charity and preaches transparency at many different levels or is very entrepreneurial and feminine. There are not many brands that sort of fall through the tone. “

Chris Addison, an Emmy Award-winning writer and director from Great Britain whose credits are “Veep,” is curious about Meghan and Harry’s plans for the future.

“I would like to know what they are going to do … because they have obviously been thinking about it for a long time,” he said during a TV critics in Pasadena on Thursday.

Asked if he could imagine working with the couple to produce content – similar to the Netflix deal from Barack and Michelle Obama – Addison replied: “Never say nothing.”

The royal couple will still use British tax money in some cases. Taxpayer funds are routinely used to pay for official overseas journeys carried out by the royal family, often at the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which uses the family as goodwill ambassadors in many parts of the world, especially the Commonwealth countries.

Harry and Meghan, who have been convicted in the press of accepting journeys on private jets while calling for positive action against climate change, say on their website that they will continue to use tax money for official journeys when performing royal duties to support the queen and government.

They say they pay for all the trips they make in their own time.

There is also a gray area with regard to the cost of their personal safety. The royal family is protected by a special unit of the Metropolitan Police, also known as Scotland Yard, which is funded by taxpayers for various functions, including leading the United Kingdom’s efforts to combat terrorism and keeping the streets safe .

The British government does not provide a public breakdown of the costs of protecting the royal family for fear that would be useful to anyone considering an attack. There are no indications that Harry or Meghan want to give up this protection.

Gregory Katz, The Associated Press