Meghan Markle was on the verge of a “breakdown” if she stayed in Britain – so Prince Harry was pursuing the couple’s plans for the “Megxit,” the sun said on Sunday.

American, Dutchess, who grew up in Los Angeles and shot seven seasons of the cable drama “Suits” in Toronto, was determined to spend more time with friends and relatives in North America and less time in British palaces, the report said.

And so Harry moved quickly to announce that the couple wanted to resign from his job as a full-time king, the Sun reported, citing sources who know Sussex.

“The statement has been suppressed and part of the reason is that Harry knew he had to act quickly,” said the Sun’s source.

“Meghan has not yet settled in the UK and he knows it and wants her to be happy.

“And it has been getting worse lately when her stay in Canada helped to reinforce her view that the family would be better off being in the spotlight and spending more time there.

“He feared that staying in Britain too long could cause Meghan to collapse,” added the source. “That’s why things developed so quickly.”