Harry Hains, 'American Horror Story' and 'The OA' actor, died at the age of 27

American Horror Story actor Harry Hains died at the age of 27.

The performer’s mother, actress Jane Badler, confirmed the news on Thursday with an Instagram post.

“My beautiful son died on January 7th,” she wrote. “He was 27 and had the world at his feet.”

She continues that Hains, who was born in Melbourne, Australia, “had to deal with mental illness and addiction problems”. Badler, 66, did not reveal her son’s cause of death.

Hains moved to the United States. alongside Lady Gaga, Kathy Bates and Angela Bassett in shows such as “The OA”, “The Deleted” and “American Horror Story: Hotel”.

He was also a musician who appeared under the nickname ANTIBOY – an indication of his own gender fluidity, which he discussed in the British magazine Girls By Boys in 2019.

“If I had to choose a label, it would be in the area of ​​gender reassignment,” Hains told the outlet. “I know I was born a man, but I don’t think I represent what it means to be a man.

“I think we should be what we want. It gets a little confusing when we start labeling ourselves, so I try to stay away from labels. “

Badler played the role of Diana Marshall in the Australian soap opera “Neighbors” in 2010 and appeared in many American television series in the 1980s, including the cult hit miniseries “V”, “Falcon Crest” and “Mission: Impossible” “.

She said of her son, “A bright spark seemed too short. I’ll miss you every day in my life, Harry.”