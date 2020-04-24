Harry Dunn’s family said the latest accident near a US base where teenagers were killed showed people were still in danger – The Scottish Sun

The family of motorcycle victim Harry Dunn said another accident near the US base where he died showed people were still in danger.

A black BMW with a diplomatic number plate seems to have driven on the wrong side of the road – like a car that killed Harry, 19 – before crashing into a wall.

3

The Tragic family of Harry Dunn claimed another accident near the US base where he died indicating people were still in danger. Credit: PA: Press Association

A family spokesman said, “What must happen before something is done?”

The crash site in Aynho, Northants, is two miles from RAF Croughton, where Harry died in August after being hit by the spy wife Anne Sacoolas, 42.

He fled to the US to claim diplomatic immunity.

Extradition offer declined.

The broken-hearted Harry’s family raised the devastation with local lawmaker Andrea Leadsom, who wanted to broker a virtual meeting with the base commander, Colonel Bridget McNamara.

The latest accident occurred after Northamptonshire Police chief police, Nick Adderley, said he would fund driver training at RAF Croughton in an effort to prevent similar incidents.

In January, Mr Adderley announced there were two further incidents of American staff driving on the wrong side of the road after Mr Dunn’s death.

A spokeswoman for RAF Croughton told PA that the base was looking for the latest claims and would release further information when they could.

3

The blue BMW was previously seen on the wrong side of the road near a US airbase. Credit: PA: Press Association

3

The crash site in Aynho, Northants, is two miles from RAF Croughton, where Harry died in August after being hit by a car driven by Anne Sacoolas, 42 Credit: PA: Press Association Video shows OTHER drivers on the wrong side of the road outside the US airbase near the place where teenager Harry Dunn was killed