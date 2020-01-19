Harry and Meghan's withdrawal from royal life may not last

The queen’s announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s withdrawal from life as high-ranking royals may not last.

According to reports, it will be reviewed in a year.

The monarch announced on Sunday morning (Australian time) that Harry and Meghan will give up their HRH titles and will pay back more than $ 3 million spent on the renovation of their Frogmore Cottage Windsor home.

In return, they have the freedom to live outside of the UK and start professional careers and businesses, including the interests of Hollywood.

The monarch’s testimony, his grandmother’s declarations of love, which do not disguise it, are a definite sign that unfortunate employees have opened the door came almost a week after the queen held a family summit in Sandringham.

But the changes – which are set to occur in the northern spring of 2020, according to the palace statement – will only take a year, then the Windsors will “rethink” the agreement, a royal source told People.

The family review panel will likely include the four people who met in Sandringham: the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Harry.

For the time being, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, will continue to attend royal events at the invitation of the monarch. She was “delighted” to find a “constructive and supportive way” for her grandson and his family.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be loved members of my family,” the Queen said.

She supported the Sussexes’ statement that media control had made their lives unbearable, thanked them for their “dedicated” work, and noted that she was “particularly proud of how Meghan became one of the family members so quickly”.

The 93-year-old also campaigned for the unit, saying that her “whole family” hoped Harry and Meghan “built a happy and peaceful new life.”

But along with the devaluation of the couple’s HRH titles – their names Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex – the iron in the velvet glove has forced Harry to give up his official military appointments.

The former army captain, who has completed two missions in Afghanistan, has said that he has been in service for 10 years.

His Invictus Games for wounded service workers are his greatest success.

According to some British media, military jobs could be taken from him to describe him as “excessively punishable”.

The move is necessary to avoid those in the cheap squares accusing the Queen of letting Harry and Meghan have their cake and eat it, as has been said in recent weeks.

“The nation’s mother had read the mood right,” said the telegraph of the monarch’s decision not to let the Sussexes get away as “half in, half out” royals.

The fact that they no longer have HRH titles or will make official tours or engagements for the Queen means that Harry and Meghan may have to find a new name for their future company.

Her social media accounts and new website are currently named Sussex Royal, but according to the Queen on January 18, they are no longer working members of the royal family.

The Sussex Royal website was updated with an “important announcement,” according to the Queen, but strangely, Harry and Meghan still called themselves HRHs in it.

“In accordance with Her Majesty’s Queen’s statement, information regarding the roles and work of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be updated on this website in due course.

“Thank you for your patience and invite you to explore the website to see the latest works of your royal highnesses.”