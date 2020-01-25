Harry and Meghan's wedding memories have been removed from the royal website

Coincidence?

It was a busy month for the royal family, particularly Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who announced that they would resign as members of the royal family.

The couple expressed their wish to “carve out a new progressive role” within the royal family and to become financially independent, dividing time between the United Kingdom and North America.

After several days of intense discussions within the royal family, it was announced that the couple would no longer work for the royal family and would not use their titles in RHS.

The Queen issued a statement in support of the Sussexes, thanking them for their hard work and that the whole family hopes that “(the deal) will allow them to start building a more peaceful life.”

Following the decision to resign as members of the royal family, it appears that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s commemorative items for the royal wedding appear to have been removed from the Royal Collection Trust’s online store, although that they are available only a few days ago.

“After several months of internal reflection and discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year by starting to carve out a new progressive role within this institution. We intend to step back as “senior” members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. It is with your encouragement, especially in recent years, that we feel ready to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the UK and North America, continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographic balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition in which he was born, while providing our family with space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity. We look forward to sharing all the details of this exciting next step in due course as we continue to work with Her Majesty the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all parties involved. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support. »- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) January 8, 2020 at 10:33 am PST

However, it seems to be just bad timing. “Many ranges of Royal Collection Trust porcelain are produced to celebrate a specific occasion and are sold for a limited time,” said a statement from the Royal Collection Trust, Hello! reports.

“The range of porcelain to celebrate the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is exhausted.”

However, royal eagle-eyed fans have noticed that, although it has been sold, porcelain commemorating Prince Eugenie’s marriage to Jack Brooksbank is still displayed on the site.

Coincidence? You decide.