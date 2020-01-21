Harry and Meghan's new arrangement will expire after a year

Since announcing their intention to step back from their roles as senior royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dominated headlines around the world.

Whether it’s their decision to split their time between the UK and Canada, the reaction of the royal family to the news, or the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will lose their RHS titles, the world is watching the British monarchy carefully and awaits the next step in this unprecedented process.

The couple decided they would also like to become financially independent from the institution and reimburse “ sovereign grant expenses for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage ”, and while their initial statement hoped to continue to “ honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth and Our Patronages ”, Buckingham Palace confirmed that “ as agreed in this new arrangement, [Harry and Meghan] understand that they are required to step back from royal office, including appointments official military ”.

Earlier this week, Harry spoke at a dinner in London for his charity Sentebale, revealing that “there was no other option” than to resign, telling the guests, “It brings me great sadness that this has happened there.

“The decision I made for my wife and I to step back is not a decision I took lightly.”

Now a royal source has told People that the new posts for Harry and Meghan will be overhauled in a year.

They said the changes, which – according to a Buckingham Palace statement – will take effect in the spring of 2020, will be reviewed by the royal family in a year. It is likely that the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry will be involved in the 2021 talks.

Since discussing his resignation, Harry has flown to Canada to find Meghan and their son, baby Archie Harrison.