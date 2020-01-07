Harry and Meghan returned to work after their long break

Loading...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that they will take an extended break from royal office in November. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided they wanted to spend quality time with their son, baby Archie Harrison, and they would have split their time between the United Kingdom and the United States in their spare time.

They are said to have spent Thanksgiving in the United States with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland before the family traveled to Canada to celebrate Christmas. According to reports, they also spent New Years there at a $ 13 million waterfront mansion, and they even shared an adorable photo of Archie from their trip.

But, like all of us, now that January has arrived, it is time for them to get back to work.

Harry and Meghan will make their first appearance in 2020 today, according to royal correspondent Rebecca English. She tweeted that the couple would travel to Canada House in London to thank the country for their hospitality over the holidays.

English wrote yesterday: “First engagement of the year for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

“Harry and Meghan will travel to Canada House tomorrow to meet with the High Commissioner for U, K and the staff, to thank them for the” warm “Canadian hospitality and support they received during the course. from their recent stay. “

She continued: “After their meeting with the High Commissioner, Their Royal Highnesses will visit the Canada Gallery and see a special exhibit by the Canadian native artist Skawennati.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also meet with various members of the High Commission team who work in various sectors supporting the partnership between Canada and the United Kingdom.”

So you’re not the only one going back to the office – even members of the royal family say goodbye on vacation and go to work this week.