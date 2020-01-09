Harry and Meghan released their `` without consulting '' queen statement

Loading...

On Wednesday (January 8), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would resign from their “royal senior” positions.

“After several months of internal reflection and discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year by starting to carve out a new progressive role within this institution,” we read in its press release.

“We intend to step back as” senior “members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.”

They also revealed that they would be splitting their time between the UK and North America, writing: “ We are now planning to balance our time between the UK and North America, continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. . ‘

However, the transition may not be as smooth as the couple hopes. The Palace issued a statement shortly after: “Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complex issues that will take time to resolve. “

Tendu.

ITV said they were accused of publishing their statement “without consultation” with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William, who would be “deeply disappointed” with their decision.

Many speculate on social networks that the queen was unaware that Harry and Meghan were planning to issue a public statement announcing their separation from the royal family until the news fell yesterday.

A palace source said their move was “without the sovereign’s blessing” and that independence had been discussed with aides and members of the royal family – but only in the past two days.

The couple’s future is unclear, but more details are expected in the coming weeks.