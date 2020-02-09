Harry and Meghan meet JLo and A-Rod at the exclusive Miami billionaires summit – The Sun.

It’s been a month since they announced they would step down as royals, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle certainly haven’t given up high life.

The couple are said to have spent the evening with Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez this week.

5

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended JP Morgan’s billionaire summit in Miami this week. Credit: Getty

35-year-old Prince Harry and former actress Meghan von Suits were present at the JP Morgan billionaire summit in Miami, where Harry made a speech.

According to page 6, the foursome enjoyed a dinner together on Thursday evening in Habitat, a restaurant in the 1Hotel South Beach.

A viewer revealed: “Harry and Meghan got along very well with Jennifer and Alex and chatted with them for dinner for some time.

“J-Lo was overheard when he invited the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex in Miami to spend time with them and their children.”

5

Harry and Meghan are said to have met Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez over dinner. Credit: Getty

The summit, attended by patriot owner Bob Kraft and billionaire philanthropist Robert Frederick Smith, was the first public appearance by Harry and Meghan since leaving the British royal family.

During his keynote speech, Harry told American bankers that he had been on therapy for seven years to cope with the loss of his mother, Princess Diana.

And since then, it turns out that he and his 38-year-old wife could have paid almost a million dollars plus the cost of the gig.

5

Prince Harry made a speech at the summit about his mother’s loss

Ronn Torossian, CEO of New York-based 5W Public Relations, told Mail Online: “Harry and Meghan will be the highest paid speakers in the corporate market.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if they made more than $ 1 million. Their earning potential could be unlimited throughout the year.”

The couple were reportedly flown from Vancouver to Palm Beach on the JPMorgan private jet, where they are said to have stayed at home with Meghan’s long-time friend, tennis legend Serena Williams.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in “£ 400,000 speech” for the Florida bank after their private jet flew there from Canada

5

It was estimated that Harry and Meghan could have made about $ 1 million for gigCredit: Getty

Meghan is said to have introduced her husband on stage, and according to page 6 Harry’s speech was indeed very personal.

“Harry talked about mental health and how he’s been on therapy for the past three years to overcome the trauma of losing his mother,” they revealed.

“He talked about how his childhood events affected him and that he spoke to a psychologist.”

5

Harry and Meghan currently live in Canada with their young son ArchieCredit: EPA

Exclusive

“I was naive”

Phillip Schofield admits that he knew he was gay when he got married in his ONLY interview

‘RED FLAGS’

The evidence proving that Molly of Love Island near Callum is ‘airhead’ dumping

Exclusive

LISA’S R-ANTS

Ant McPartlin’s ex Lisa sent a stream of insulting messages to his new girlfriend

STAY TOGETHER

Philip Schofield’s wife only divorces when he finds love again

Exclusive

“It felt hopeless”

Phillip Schofield considered suicide while keeping his sexuality secret

Shaugh-NAH

Love Islands Shaughna was preparing for more heartache when Josh admitted that he didn’t like her

They continued: “Harry also spoke to and said Megxit, although it was very difficult for him and Meghan, he doesn’t regret their decision to step down as high-ranking royals because he wants to protect his family.

“He doesn’t want Meghan and her son Archie to go through what he did as a kid.”

Do you have a story for the US Sun team?

Send an email to [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.