Loading...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hurried to drop their “Megxit” bomb announcement, according to a Thursday’s report that a British tabloid was about to break the story.

London’s The Sun newspaper received numerous internal talks about the couple’s status, which made them feel forced to announce their plans to withdraw from the royal family on Wednesday, even before notifying Queen Elizabeth II, she said New York Times.

The drama started just before Christmas when Harry called his father, Prince Charles, to propose an agreement in which he and his wife would give up part of their duties, live part-time abroad, and try to feed themselves, a source said with times.

Charles reportedly asked for a written proposal before discussing the issue further – and Harry sent an Evening Standard draft earlier this month when he was vacationing in Vancouver.

Again, Charles Harry said that the palace would take more time to work out such a plan and how to fund it.

Harry then asked for a summit with the Queen at her property on the Norfolk coast.

She replied that while she would like to meet with him, she would not discuss how he would change his royal role until he had discussed it with his father in more detail.

The queen then gave her grandson strict instructions not to make any announcement, the sources informed the standard.

Charles and other family members would meet later this month to discuss the possible new roles for Harry and Meghan, according to the Times.

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who feared that the story would come out, still went ahead with the announcement – only alarmed Charles and Harry’s brother, Prince William, 10 minutes before they released their declaration of independence.

The queen was “deeply upset,” the sun reported.

“Harry and Meghan will be punished for this,” the standard added, citing older palace sources.

“Your statement was never clarified. It breaks all protocols, ”added the sources.