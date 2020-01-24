Harry and Meghan have to cover their own security costs: NDP heritage critic paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused to say who would take the tab to protect the couple.

Trudeau only said that the discussion about this was going on and that he had not discussed it with the queen.

“If they want to come and live in Canada, they are more than welcome, but they have to take their responsibility and ensure their own safety,” Boulerice said in Ottawa on Wednesday.

But NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says he has not yet decided what the financial role of Canada should be. them.

That is why Singh says he wants to hear from security experts before taking a position on the cost of royal protection.

“With everyone coming to the country, an assessment will be made as to how best to respond to, perhaps, massive crowds for people who are very popular … the appropriate steps to ensure that communities (safely) “Singh said.

“I am sure there are experts who make an evaluation. I want to hear what their decisions are or what their advice is.”

Buckingham Palace announced last Saturday that the prince and his wife will give up public funding and try to become financially independent.

Although they have spent time in British Columbia, it remains unclear where they will eventually settle in Canada.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 22, 2020.

Teresa Wright, The Canadian Press