Harry and Meghan get off in Miami to get a paid appearance from JP Morgan

During the Sussexes’ first public appearance since the announcement that they were leaving the royal family, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he had been on therapy for several years to cope with the loss of his mother, Princess Diana.

Before Harry delivered his emotional speech at an JP Morgan-sponsored alternative investment summit in Miami, Florida on Friday, American host of gayle king breakfast show (who attended Meghan’s baby shower in New York) introduced the Duchess, who spoke about her love for Harry before going to the podium.

The event at the 1 hotel in Miami South Beach, at which the penthouse alone cost $ 45,000 ($ 67,000) a night, was attended by billionaires and celebrities.

Prince Harry told the audience that he didn’t regret resigning as a senior king because he didn’t want Meghan and son Archie to know what he was going through when he was younger.

It is not known whether the Duke, who preferred financial freedom to join the monarchy in a decision called Megxit, was paid for the speech, but speculation says he would have received a fee of more than $ 500,000 can.

Today, billionaire philanthropist Robert Smith and I discussed the building of black wealth, investment in urban America, and education at the JP Morgan Wealth conference in Miami. We also met baseball legend and businessman Alex Rodriguez. pic.twitter.com/Ot5L1B20NY

– Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson), February 7, 2020

The New York Post reported that Harry attended the Miami event on Thursday, and the newspaper cited a source as saying, “Harry spoke about mental health and how he’s been on therapy in recent years to try to to overcome the trauma of losing his mother.

“He talked about how his childhood events affected him and that he spoke to a psychologist.

“Harry also spoke to Megxit and said that although it was very difficult for him and Meghan, he doesn’t regret their decision to step down as chief royals because he wants to protect his family. He doesn’t want Meghan and her son Archie to go through what he did as a kid. “

In 2017, the 20th anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales’s death after a car accident in Paris, Harry also spoke about how he asked for advice after two years of “total chaos” after “not answering for almost two decades thought the death of “his mother.

NEW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared in public for the first time since leaving the royal family – as the keynote speaker at a JPMorgan event in Miami https://t.co/fE2lAY3fUu

– The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 7, 2020

No details were given as to why the couple attended the event, but a number of nonprofits were featured at the 1 hotel event.

A spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace said, “I can confirm that the Sussexes attended a JP Morgan meeting in Miami yesterday where the Duke spoke.”

A JP Morgan spokesman declined to comment.

The Sussexes live in Canada with their young son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor as they prepare to give up their HRH style and leave the monarchy for financial freedom.

Buckingham Palace said the Sussexes’ new life beyond royal duties will begin in the spring of this year.

