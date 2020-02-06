Harry and Meghan “enjoy the quiet life” in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in Canada with their son, baby Archie Harrison, and it is unclear when the family will return to the UK.

In a shock statement released last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they would distance themselves from their royal duties, eventually become financially independent and divide their time between the UK and Canada.

Shortly after the news came out, Meghan flew to Vancouver. Harry stayed in London, where he attended a charity dinner where he talked about the decision and told the guests that “there was no other option” than to resign: “I think it’s very sad that it came to that.

“The decision that I made for my wife and I to take a step back is not one that I made lightly.”

However, according to new reports, they are ‘relieved’ and ‘enjoying a peaceful life’.

A source told People that Harry and Meghan feel happy about their decision to step back and reveal: “This decision [to leave] had weighed on them for a long time and they are relieved that they did it. A weight has been lifted off their shoulders. “

The source added that they both enjoy their time in Canada very much, saying: “They both love being outside and have loved it there.

“When they don’t do yoga or eat, Harry picks up sandwiches at a local place, and Meghan walks with her beloved rescue beacon Guy and the couple has adopted Labrador.

“They enjoy a peaceful life. They take long walks, they do yoga and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who like to chill with Archie and the dogs. “

Sounds like the dream.