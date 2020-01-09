Harry and Meghan announce that they want to step down from the roles in the royal family

Loading...

It appears that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to take a break from the brightest royal spotlight.

The couple’s official Instagram account announced on Wednesday that “After many months of thought and internal discussion, Harry and Meghan have decided to transition this year to develop a progressive new role within this institution.”

“We intend to step down as senior members of the royal family to become financially independent and continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.”

“With your encouragement, especially in recent years, we feel ready to make this adjustment. We are now planning to balance our time between the UK and North America and continue to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronage.” , the mail continues.

“This geographical balance allows us to get our son excited about the royal tradition he was born into, while at the same time giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity.”

It is unclear what this announcement really means at the moment, but the couple said they will release the “full details” of their “exciting next step” in due course.

According to royal reporter Richar Palmer, the following statement from the Queen’s office has also been released:

Talks with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated questions that take time to process.

Statement from the Queen’s Office at Buckingham Palace: “Talks with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to process. “

– Richard Palmer (@ RoyalReporter) January 8, 2020

The news comes after a difficult year for Markle, who spoke openly about the negative impact of harsh media coverage on her.

According to the Sussex Royal website, Harry and Meghan will introduce a new media policy in the coming months to better reflect their new roles. This includes opening up to interviews with “basic media organizations and young, up-and-coming journalists” and “credible media that focus on objective reporting”.

“They sincerely hope that this change in media policy will improve access and allow the Duke and Duchess to share information more freely with the public,” the website said.

Basically, the couple will choose which press to speak to, rather than relying on a traditional press pool program known as the Royal Rota System, which gives certain British publications exclusive access to royals reporting. Members of the press pool include publications such as The Sun and The Daily Mirror, which Harry has indicted for alleged phone hacking. In 2016, he called the tabloid general for running smear campaigns with “racist undertones” related to the couple’s relationship.

“The Royal Rota system is broken and it’s amazing that the rest of the Royals are going to continue,” Kristen Meinzer, a British Royals commentator, told Mashable in an email. “I am thrilled that Meghan and Harry will distance themselves from this system and work closely with local media and more reputable news organizations. The British tabloid press has treated Meghan racially and predatory. She has violated her privacy and has been making great statements about her since she did Had entered the picture. “

But just because the couple wants to block the established press pool does not mean that they elude the tabloids.

Meinzer added that Prince Charles had “pleaded for a long time” to streamline members of the royal family, fulfill royal duties and represent the family. However, he said in the past that he wanted both his sons and their families to be kept in this circle. They are extended family members that he wanted to get out of, according to news reports.

Harry and Meghan ended the Instagram post with a thank you to those who continue to support it, saying that more information will be available on the Sussex Royal website.

UPDATE: January 8, 2020, 3:29 p.m. European Summer Time This story has been updated with an additional statement from the Queen’s Office at Buckingham Palace.

UPDATE: January 8, 2020, 2:57 p.m. PST This story has been updated to include the context of a Royals commentator.

,