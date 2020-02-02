Harrison has done enough to keep Waratah’s No. 10: Penney

“Obviously the Crusaders opened a couple of times, which wasn’t ideal, but I think we showed a bit of character in the second half,” said Penney. “In the second half it was 19:19 when it could have worked out who they got from the bank. In summary, some really positive moments, but there are still many areas where we need to clean up.

“You could say we coughed the ball at inappropriate times, but we were also guilty of not giving the ball to a teammate in a better position.”

Karmichael Hunt attacks Jack Goodhue. Credit: AAP

The match was the debut of Harrison, who rose to 10th place instead of Bernard Foley. He received the green light for the first round due to an injury to Mack Mason.

Harrison led the team through the park well, even though the crusaders had rushed to physically intimidate him. While it wasn’t perfect, there were encouraging signs and Penney confirmed that he would stay with Harrison in Waratah 2020’s first home game against the Blues on Saturday in Newcastle.

“It depends on how the early part of the week is going, but I wouldn’t hesitate to pick it out again,” said Penney. “I thought he got along really well. It is such a difficult position to play. You have a lot of discretion and there is a lot going on around you. I thought he was good with his temperament and physical aspects. He only needs time in the saddle and will improve considerably over time, there is no doubt about that. “

Loading

When asked how Harrison was doing, Penney said, “He was, and should be, completely beside himself. His mother and father were there to see what a great occasion for the whole family. “

Penney said he was satisfied with Nawaqanitawase after expecting a slow start from the winger and impressed with his kick-off and support work.

The Blues also moved up in their season opener, going from 37 to 29 to the Chiefs.

“They will be very similar to the crusaders in terms of their attack strength and the physical nature they will bring,” said Penney. “They tend to be a bit structured, and this can defensively cause some headaches, but it can also give them a headache when they attack. They are a good team and have a lot of class. “

Tom Decent is a journalist with The Sydney Morning Herald

Most seen in sports

Loading