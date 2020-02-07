Harrison Ford kidnaps new movie promo to beat up America and praise Greta Thunberg

The Hollywood icon, best known for her starring roles in Star Wars, and Indiana Jones, who just promoted his new film “The Call Of The Wild” in Mexico, have lost the United States’ “moral leadership” in the world. Then Harrison Ford praised the 17-year-old Swedish climate activist and 2020 Nobel Peace Prize winner Greta Thunberg.

Harrison Ford blows up America

The 77-year-old Ford commented on this when he advertises The Call Of The Wild in Mexico City. In the interview, Ford attacks the way President Donald Trump rules this country, while at the same time praising young climate alarmist Greta Thunberg.

“Our position in the world is basically poor due to our lack of moral leadership,” Ford said, according to Breitbart News.

Ford went on to speak to Thunberg, who ran around saying that the world will go under in a decade if we don’t submit to its radical environmental requirements.

Harrison Ford praises Greta Thunberg

“I certainly welcome Greta … her activism, her role in representing the interests of young people, and I admire her courage, steadfastness, and ability to express herself,” he said. “Science is ridiculed by people at ideological campsites. They reject wisdom, the discipline of science, in favor of a political point of view. And that has to stop. And I think young people around the world know that they have to stop and are able and willing to make sacrifices to achieve this. “

“I welcome Greta’s role in leading young people and see the threat to the natural world as the greatest threat to humanity,” he continued.

You can watch Ford’s full interview with the AP in Mexico City while promoting The Call Of The Wild below.

Praise for climate activists

This comes months after Ford praised young climate activists and said that its own generation’s environment has failed.

“They are a moral army and the most important thing we can do for them is to get hell out of their way,” said Ford.

Ford has millions of fans in America who love and love his films and we have made him the international superstar he is today. So it is unfortunate that he thrashes our country so quickly when he advertises a film.

How can Ford speak to America with such contempt? The country that opened the doors for his future superstar. Well, we are humbly asking him to find another country on earth that will give him the freedom and opportunities that America offers.

Harrison Ford’s new film “The Call of the Wild” will be released on February 21st. We’ll find out soon enough if Ford is turning its film ad into a soapbox for Greta Thunberg’s setbacks.