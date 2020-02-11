Harrison Ford calls out “Son of a Bitch” Trump to Jimmy Kimmel

On Monday evening, Jimmy Kimmel welcomed the legendary Harrison Ford in his late-night program.

The Star Wars and Indiana Jones star was there to promote his new family movie, The Call of the Wild, and during their chat, Kimmel presented a fake poster for the film – only instead of critics’ reviews, it was peppered with fake reviews of one “Donald J. Trump”, including: “That call was perfect”, “This was a perfect phone call”, “I call it a” perfect phone call “because it was” and “… It was a great phone call. Not just a good phone call, it was a perfect phone call. ”

The bit had the mostly silent Ford roaring with laughter. “That’s the first thing that bastard did for me – ever,” said Ford.

When Kimmel then called his prospective guest “Science Bob,” Ford Trump interrupted: “Speaking of science … out the door. We no longer believe in science. ”

The actor has previously spoken against the climate change denial by the Trump government and said in 2017: “We are facing an unprecedented moment in this country. Today’s biggest threat is no climate change, no pollution, no flood or fire It is that we have people responsible for important things that don’t believe in science. “And at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco in 2018, Ford called climate change a” monster “and encouraged the public to” shut down ” [their] phones off, roll up [their] sleeves and kick the ass of this monster. “

Ford further explained to Kimmel that he was good at science when it came to “the dissection of dead animals”, but after fifth grade his grades went downhill. “That’s why I’m an actor now – because I realized in the middle of my university career that I would never make it.”

Well, given that he has become the world’s biggest movie star, it seemed to go pretty well for him.

