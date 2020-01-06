Loading...

Harman Kardon is perhaps best known to Apple fans for its transparent Soundsticks speakers formerly sold in Apple Store stores, and a popular pairing with a range of Macs. But the company also made headphones, and has now returned to the market ready to take on Apple’s AirPods…

NordVPN

As Engadget notes, more than five years have passed since the launch of the company’s latest headphones.

Harman Kardon returns to headphones after an absence of six years, and he makes up for lost time by capturing all the latest trends. It presents a new Fly wireless audio range, illustrated by the Fly TWS (above), a set of real wireless headphones that promises some advantages over others at its price. Battery life is poor at five hours for the headphones themselves and 15 hours combined with the charging case, but you’ll get sweat and rain resistance, fast charging, touch control ( including voice assistant support) and in-ear detection headphones for $ 150.

Harman Kardon is also trying its hand at the in-ear headphone market currently dominated by the Bose 700, the Sony WH-1000XM3 and the Bowers & Wilkins PX7, all in the range of $ 350 to $ 400. The company is launching its Fly ANC headphones competitively against these models, at $ 250.

The headphones don’t resist perspiration, but they boast 40mm pilots with “travel-optimized” sound and, as the name suggests, active noise cancellation to drown out noisy aircraft cabins. The headphones also have touch control and a voice assistant support. The battery life is respectable at 20 hours with Bluetooth and noise cancellation activated, 30 hours of wireless listening with ANC deactivated and 35 hours with the wire included and the ANC active.

There is no word on availability yet.

Apple probably won’t be too worried about the additional competition. It has recently been estimated that the company sold $ 6 billion worth of AirPods last year, and could double that number this year.

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Lor8pt_Rnk (/ integrated)